Marcus Lattimore admits the phone call from South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner informing him he was going to be inducted into the USC Athletics Hall of Fame caught him off guard.

"When I got the call from Coach Tanner, he usually warms me up during the conversation. He usually starts me off with a joke so that’s what I’m assuming basically when he called me. I was in shock. I was in complete shock,” Lattimore said Thursday prior to the ceremony at the Colonial Life Arena.

"But I'm honored and I'm grateful because this does something special with my platform. It adds an extra level of credibility and I’m able to use that when I go and speak, when I go and minister to the youth, which is my passion."

Lattimore keeps a busy schedule with his job with the Gamecock football team as the DIrector of Player Development for Life Skills. He also has his foundation which tries to provide physical, mental and spiritual development for youngsters.

Eight other former athletes were inducted into the USC athletics hall of fame including former women's golf coach Kristi Coggins, former volleyball player Cally Plummer and former baseball player Derek Urquhart.