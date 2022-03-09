Watch: New LED lights display makes debut at Williams-Brice Stadium

The team debuted their new LED lights display at Williams-Brice Stadium Saturday night.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Gamecocks have had a dance track, "Sandstorm," as their hype song for years. Now they've got the flashing light show to go along with it so they can go full club mode.

The team debuted their new LED lights display at Williams-Brice Stadium Saturday night during their season-opening game against Georgia State.

The lights are attached to the two large stadium lights arrays that are high above the Stadium and run along the the full length of the sidelines. The lights flash garnet and white and are timed to the beat of "Sandstorm."

The lights go off every time the Gamecocks kick off, every time they score a touchdown, and at a few other spots throughout the game.

From the roar of the crowd each time the lights came on, they seem to be a success.

The lights were installed in the offseason. Videos had leaked online of some of the tests of the system, only leading to hype for the display's big unveiling.