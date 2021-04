The senior guard announced on Friday that she is coming back for her extra year of eligibility at Carolina.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A big part of the Gamecocks Final Four team is coming back to Carolina for another season.

LeLe Grissett, the team's only senior, announced on Friday that she is returning to the Gamecocks for another season, using her extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to COVID-19.

During the 2020-21 season, Grissett was a major part of Carolina's bench, averaging 6.7 pints and 4.4 rebounds per game.