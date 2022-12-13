Lembo rewarded with contract extension

Lembo is now making $725,000 annually in a deal which will now run through Dec. 31, 2025. His previous contract which had been approved back in February, was for $465,000 a year through December of 2024 and that was a $15,000 pay raise from his initial contract which he signed when he came to South Carolina prior to the 2021 season.

Over the years, South Carolina has hired various special teams gurus but Lembo's two-year body of work would rank at the top. His special teams unit were tied for third nationally with six blocked kicks in 2022, two of which were returned for scores. Punter Kai Kroeger established himself as one of the best at his position in the country. He is currently second nationally with an average of 46.8 yards per punt. He was named a First Team All-SEC punter and a Second Team All-American as selected by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.