Mason Carver was the leading scorer on a Lexington team which set a program record with 29 consecutive wins and came within one win from playing for the 5A state championship.

The former News19 Player of the Week has signed with Anderson University from the South Atlantic Conference

Carver chose the Trojans over North Greenville University.

He led Lexington with 19.9 points per game and 6.5 rebounds per game.