Blowfish abruptly tell fans to go home after getting opinion from governor's office

The Lexington Blowfish were set to play baseball in front of fans. Moments before first pitch, that plan had to be scrapped.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Fans who were hoping to see the Lexington Blowfish play in person were thrown an unexpected curve ball just moments before the game.

The amateur team was set to play at 7 p.m. Wednesday at their stadium, the first game of the season. However, about 90 minutes before hand, there became some confusion if they could play the game.

A reporter asked South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster about the game. McMaster seemed to indicate he thought it could be in violation of the state's ongoing restrictions against sporting events with large crowds.

Around 6:15 p.m., the Blowfish tweeted that they'd heard about the comments and reached out to the governor's office for clarification. Around 6:40, they informed fans the team would play their game, but with empty seats.

"After careful consideration we have determined that your business falls withing the non-essential category outlined in the order," Blowfish President Bill Shanahan told the crowd, reading from an email he'd gotten from the govenor's office. "As such you must cease operation until the state of emergency is lifted."

Shanahan apologized to fans and told them to give the team a few days to work out what they were going to do for those who bought tickets.