Mason Carver's driving bucket with .9 seconds left lifted Lexington to a 58-56 win over River Bluff Thursday night.

Carver, who led everyone with 26 points, also had a key 3-point play late in the fourth quarter to help Lexington rally.

A dunk by Booker Cusaac gave River Bluff a 54-50 lead before Carver's bucket and foul pulled the Wildcats to within one at 54-53 with 1:15 left in regulation. A 3-pointer by Bradley Foulks, his only field goal of the game, gave the Wildcats a 56-53 lead with 27 seconds left. A pair of free throws by J.T. Reeves tied the game at 56 before Carver's bucket at the end gave the Wildcats the dramatic win over their arch-rival.

Reeves led River Bluff with 19 points.

Lexington caps off its best regular season ever as the Wildcats will take a 26-0 record and a region title into next week's Class 5A state playoffs.