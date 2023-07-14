Lexington County Blowfish are preparing to host the CPL All-Star Show

The two-day event starts next Tuesday at the Lexington County Baseball Stadium.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — It has been an All-Star summer for the Lexington County Blowfish and that will continue next week with the Coastal Plain League All-Star Show which is set for 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19.

This annual July event will bring the best CPL players to the Lexington County Baseball Stadium where they will showcase their skills. The All-Star festivities begin on Tuesday, July 18, with an All-Star FanFest, complete with hitting and pitching competitions, a celebrity softball game, and a home run derby.

The following day , the All-Star Show takes center stage with four Blowfish players on the Western Division roster.

Ryan Ouzts earns his second All-Star game nod in as many years, and his first as a starter. The Gilbert native out of Presbyterian College made the All-Star game as an outfielder in 2022, but will be the starting catcher in this year’s game. Ouzts has played in 12 games and leads all CPL catchers in homers (5) and RBI (15).

Outfielder Dariyan Pendergrass receives a starting outfield spot in his first year in the CPL. Pendergrass, who spent the last two years at Spartanburg Methodist College and will transfer to College of Charleston in the fall, is third in the CPL in steals at 19 and first in steals per game (1.27). The Hartsville native is hitting .321 with 9 RBI in just 15 games while flashing premium range in center field.

Clemson's Cooper Blauser was a late addition to the roster after the NCAA regionals, but he has made up for lost time in a big way. Playing three infield spots, the Georgia native was voted in as a second baseman and is hitting .421 in 14 games with the Blowfish. Blauser has All-Star pedigree to his name, as his father Jeff was voted to the Midsummer Classic twice with the Braves, in 1993 and 1997.