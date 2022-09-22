Lexington County to host the Coastal Plain League All-Star Show next July

The best players in the Coastal Plain League will return to the Midlands for the 2023 CPL All-Star Show which will be held at the Lexington County Baseball Stadium.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Coastal Plain League All-Star Show is returning to the Lexington County Baseball Stadium.

For the third time in franchise history, the Lexington County Blowfish will host the summer event featuring the best players in the CPL. The Blowfish previously hosted the All-Star Show in 2007 and 2018.

The two-day event will kick off Tuesday, July 18 with an All-Star Fan Fest, a skills competition and a home run derby. The CPL All-Star game will be played Wednesday, July 19.

We are excited about our All-Star event returning to Lexington County,” CPL Commissioner Justin Sellers said in a statement.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for fans across our footprint to watch some of the best players in the country before they head to the professional ranks. The Blowfish staff has always put on a warm welcome for our players and fans and we’re looking forward to experiencing all the fun they have in store for the 2023 event.”

The CPL All-Star Fan Fest will provide fans an opportunity to meet the players. The skills competition on the field will include bunting and pitching competitions before the home run derby.