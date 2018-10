For the third straight year and the 13th time in the last 15 years, the Lexington girls golf team can celebrate winning a state title.

The Wildcats finished with a two-day total of 613 at the Mid Carolina Country Club in Prosperity. Blythewood was second in the team division wtih a two-day total of 640.

Lexington's Isabella Rawl won the individual title with a 2-under par score.

