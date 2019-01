Lexington's best start ever continued Thursday with a 82-54 win over the Horizon Crocodiles, a traveling team from Australia.

The Wildcats were led by former News19 Player of the Week Mason Carver who had 21. Bradley Foulks added 18 followed by Jonathan Corley with 14.

Lexington, who improved to 16-0, will play Clinton Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. The game will be played at Presbyterian College.