Team Blaze, an AAU Track Club based in South Carolina, took home 13 National Championships and 50 All-Americans at the 2021 AAU Track and Field Junior Olympics.

In addition to the National Champs, Team Blaze also brought 50 All-Americans back home to the Soda City.