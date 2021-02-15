Local archer is the No. 1 archer in SC, No. 3 in the United States

At just 14 years old, Lexington's Elizabeth Pittman is already the No. 1 archer in South Carolina and the No. 3 archer in the United States.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A middle school archer in the Midlands is now one of the top archers in the Country!

Earlier this year, 14-year-old Elizabeth Pittman was ranked as the No. 1 archer in South Carolina by the National Archery in the Schools Program. In addition, she ranked No. 3 in the United States among nearly 4,000 rated middle school girls.

"I was amazed," Pittman says. "I was just in shock, I was surprised and thankful for everyone that has helped me in it, I almost cried I was so happy.”

Pittman fell in love with the sport of archery at an early age, when she was introduced to it by her grandfather.

"She picked it up almost immediately," Says Pittman's father Dru. "As a dad and as a coach I was just shocked that she would be so good so quickly."

For the past six years, Pittman has competed in competitions all over the Country and she says that her goal is to become a pro archer.

"I just have to continue to work hard and continue to trust my coaches, and I know good things will come my way." Pittman said.

Pittman is currently enrolled at Busbee Creative Arts Academy. She plans on joining the archery team at Brookland Cayce High School when she graduates in the spring.