John Combs will be in charge of a different program this year.

Combs is stepping down after three seasons in charge of the Ben Lippen boys basketball program.

Before coming to the SCISA ranks, Combs was the head coach at Ridge View High School for 11 seasons with his best year coming in 2011 when he led the Blazers to the 4A state championship game. Ridge View lost to Irmo who is led by Combs' mentor Tim Whipple. Combs was a student manager at Irmo before going to USC where he served in a similar capacity for Eddie Fogler.

He also has been a head coach for one season at Silver Bluff High School and a Spring Valley assistant for three seasons.

Combs is also active in growing the game as he is on the board of the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association.