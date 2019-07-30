COLUMBIA, S.C. — There were all sorts of local NBA stars and storylines of players coming back, like Ja Morant, to support the South Carolina Pro AM. But there was one story about perseverance, will power and a blessing.

There was one player a lot of people were talking about at the South Carolina Pro-Am. Westwood grad Russell Jones Junior. He's only 5-6 but the little man has a big game and proved it against some top talent.

But his opportunity to show of his talent took a terrible turn.

On July 24, the second day of the Pro-Am, Russell was driving to Heathwood Hall after having practice at Winthrop where he will be playing college basketball. He was coming down 1-77 South when hydro-planed on a slick spot after a rain storm and got into a car accident.

The aftermath of Russell Jones Jr's car accident

Russell Jones Jr

"Second day I was on the way here (Heathwood Hall), played a game, got in a little car accident and my car hydroplaned, spun around, hit a rail and hit somebody else. So that was a little scary for me," Russell said.

But this little guy said I'm good. I'm still going to go play.

"My body was good so I came here and I had to hoop and I had to put on a show that night."

Another picture of Russell Jones Jr's car accident.

Russell Jones Jr

Russell describes his state of mind and what he was thinking after a startling event right before a showcase in front of basketball fans against some of the best players South Carolina and the Midlands has produced.

"Right after that I was thinking can I still hoop tonight? I checked on the man and he was good. I checked my body. My mom was a little nervous. She didn't want me to play but I told her I got to play. I wanted to play. I felt good so I had to play."

And he did. The rising Winthrop freshman played right after the accident and scored a game high 33 points in a 120-102 win for Hood Construction over Bernie's Chicken.

Hood Construction went on to the championship game too and finished the Pro-Am with a 3-1 record.

Russell averaged 21 points per game and led the Pro-Am in assists (7.3) and steals (1.2) per game.

Russell says even though he was able to walk away from the accident and show that he can play with the big boys he has a different outlook on life.

"It just put it in perspective that I'm in God's hands. God has his hands on me," Russell said. "It's just a blessing to come out of that car wreck with no hurt or danger to me. It showed me not to take anything for granted. So just live life, have fun and give God the praise."

When he's on the line running suicides with his new teammates during practice this Fall and reflecting on the outcomes of games no doubt Russell will be telling his players to push through and enjoy it. He knows at a young age that you can't take anything for granted.