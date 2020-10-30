Airport High School student receives bowling scholarship

Caleb Huggins, a senior at Airport High School, signed a bowling scholarship with Belmont Abbey College on Friday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A student at Airport High School is now a scholarship athlete in bowling.

Caleb Huggins, a senior at Airport High School, signed a bowling scholarship with Belmont Abbey College on Friday.

"It means a lot to me to be a scholarship athlete." Huggins said.

Huggins has been bowling since he was two, after he was introduced to the game by his late grandfather.

"It's what me and my Grandad used to talk about and when he passed away, it pushed me to work even harder." Huggins said.

Huggins received scholarship offers from 17 different colleges and universities after posting his recruitment video on YouTube.

The video was created by his friend and new teammate Bryce Catahan.

"The chances of us winning a lot at Abbey is so much higher, I know he's going to show up to practice and work harder." Catahan said.

Huggins practices 4-5 times a week and will enroll at Belmont Abbey next fall.

"The biggest focus for me will be to keep my grades up but ultimately I'm just happy to be able to compete against some of the best in the country." Huggins said.