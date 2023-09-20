Yellow Jackets football team becomes top five offense and defense in conference

"When people think of Columbia and this area, they think of Allen football instead of maybe other schools," said Gary Bourrage, Allen senior.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Big wins and big plans are on the agenda at Allen University. As their football team continues to make headlines, the university is making plans for what they expect will be growing interest in their program.

The Allen University yellow jackets have kicked off the season with a three-game winning streak, making it their best performance yet since the program's reboot five years ago.

Gary Bourrage is a senior at the university. He is a linebacker and says he is optimistic about the direction the program.

"Hopefully, it will be a powerhouse," said Bourrage. "You know, right now of course, the people across the street are the defending champions but we look forward to owning I guess you could say Columbia."

Many say the program is off to a great start, ranked in the top five schools in defense and offense in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC).

Senior corner Diquan Brown says the team's success comes from his coaches' strong recruiting tactics.

"I think Coach Keaton and the rest of the coaches have done a great job of recruiting and getting the right guys in the right position," said Brown. "Also altering guys and putting them in the right position to make the plays."

Head coach Teddy Keaton says that Allen is a good fit for many perspective athletes.

"We have guys that come from families, this is their first time matriculating into college, so we want to create an opportunity and a space that the environment feels welcoming, and also we want to win," said Keaton. "We want to the things that we want to do. So, if you could create a good environment where it's cost friendly, cost effectively for a family, there’s not a lot of pressure, and I could still do what I love to do and we're winning on top of it... why wouldn't you want to come?"

The university recently purchased land on Cushman Drive that is planned to be home for the football team

There is no set date for breaking ground on that new stadium…but coach Keaton is hopeful the stadium project and the teams plays will all be wins.

"I see growth every year, whether it's adding a new coach, whether it's adding a new place to practice, adding different things to it, and I think that's what it was intended to do," said Keaton. "We're doing everything on the field and, as you see, those rewards are paying off. I have a slogan that I tell my kids, we don't build stadiums and practice fields and different things to be a loser. So, those things are investments. So, when you invest, you want to get a return on your investment."

Right now, Allen plays its home games at Westwood High School in Blythewood.