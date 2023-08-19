Allen University women's basketball coach resigns

The resignation is effective immediately. Assistant Coach Jaraski Davis will fill in until a replacement is found.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The women's basketball coach of Allen University has announced her resignation.

The university announced in a statement on Saturday that Toccara Toland had resigned on Friday and that the resignation was effective immediately.

Toland served in the head position for three seasons, winning 26 games while over the Lady Jackets. The university said she also led the team to a 14-13 record in the previous season for a fourth-place finish in the SIAC - the most wins since 2019.

"I appreciate the time Coach Toland served as our head women's basketball coach," Athletics Director Jasher Cox said in a written statement.

Cox said the university is now looking for someone to take her place in the position. Assistant Coach Jaraski Davis will fill in until a new head coach is named.