x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local Sports

Allen University women's basketball coach resigns

The resignation is effective immediately. Assistant Coach Jaraski Davis will fill in until a replacement is found.
Credit: Allen University
Toccara Toland

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The women's basketball coach of Allen University has announced her resignation.

The university announced in a statement on Saturday that Toccara Toland had resigned on Friday and that the resignation was effective immediately.

Toland served in the head position for three seasons, winning 26 games while over the Lady Jackets. The university said she also led the team to a 14-13 record in the previous season for a fourth-place finish in the SIAC - the most wins since 2019.

"I appreciate the time Coach Toland served as our head women's basketball coach," Athletics Director Jasher Cox said in a written statement.

Cox said the university is now looking for someone to take her place in the position. Assistant Coach Jaraski Davis will fill in until a new head coach is named. 

The university said eight letter-winners will return from last year, and 10 recruits will join them for 2023.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Benedict College receives special championship signage

Before You Leave, Check This Out