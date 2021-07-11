Back to Back! The Sumter Sharks win another IAFL Championship

SUMTER, S.C. — For the second year in a row, the Sumter Sharks are National Champs!
The Sharks defeated the Chattanooga Eagles 30-16 on Saturday to win their second straight Independent American Football League (IAFL) championship.
"When the clock hit zero, it was amazing, I can't explain it, it's just an amazing feeling." Said Jerome Kennedy, Co-Owner and Head Coach of the Sharks.
The win capped off an undefeated 11-0 season for the Sharks, who become the first team in IAFL history to finish a season with a perfect record.
The Sharks will now move on from the IAFL to the Coastal Football Alliance League (CFAL).
