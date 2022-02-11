Battle at Bull Street is almost sold-out

The Clemson Tigers and the South Carolina Gamecocks are preparing for a showdown in Segra Park.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia's Segra Park only has a few tickets left for the Battle at Bull Street.

Clemson's Tigers are facing off against the University of South Carolina's Gamecocks on March 5. While the date may seem far away, your chance to get a ticket is running out.

If you're thinking of getting a seat, make sure you pick the right section. Gamecock fans are encouraged to take sections 106 through 112 while the Tigers can find their home in sections 101 through 106.

Before the game, baseball fans can enjoy Discover South Carolina's Fan Fest. Starting at 12 p.m., the free festival features live music, games and food trucks.