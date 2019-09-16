COLUMBIA, S.C. — This College Football season, two HBCU's will call Charles W. Johnson stadium their home.

Benedict College announced the partnership between the two schools last Wednesday, a partnership that would allow Allen University to play some of their home games at Charles W Johnson stadium this season.

"I was delighted when President (Ernest) McNealey reached out to me this summer to inquire about using the stadium and I am proud that we were able to reach an agreement in a single conversation that will allow our sister-HBCU to play most of its home games in Columbia, "said BC President & CEO Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis in a press release Wednesday. "While this is not a permanent solution, our collaboration this season is a tribute to Charlie W. Johnson, whose name the stadium bears. He is not only the Chair of our Board of Trustees, but he is a former NFL professional football player who understands the power of teamwork and sportsmanship."

Yellow Jacket Head Football Teddy Keaton is in his second year at Allen and is hopeful to enhance fan experience this season.

“Everything that we are trying to do is enhance the culture of Allen University, it’s not just about the football team winning it’s about the school, the institution winning," Keaton says. "Some people are rebuilding a culture, we’re actually building a culture everything that we are doing we’re building it from the ground up."

The Yellow Jackets are 1-0 this season. According to Allen University, it is still unclear when they’ll play their first home game at Charles W Johnson Stadium.