Buddy Pough, longtime SC State football coach, announces retirement

The university's winningest football coach said he will coach through the 2023 season. University President Conyers urged fans to come out and rally behind the team.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The 2023 season will be the last for South Carolina State's most-awarded football coach.

The university announced on Thursday that Oliver "Buddy" Pough will be retiring at the end of the season - his 22nd year as head coach of the program. Officials said Pough announced his team after Thursday morning's practice ahead of the season opener against Jackson State.

"No one is running me off. It's my decision. When you have done something for 47 years, it's a bit tough to give it up, but it's time. I will be all right," Pough said to the team, according to the university.

Pough has been the Bulldogs' head coach since 2002, leading the team to a 146-87 overall record and a 112-42 record in the conference. The university described him as the winningest head coach in the program's history. His record includes three MEAC Coach of the Year honors, two National Coach of the Year awards and two national HBCU titles. Under his leadership, the team captured three MEAC titles and shared five others. They also made five trips to the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) playoffs.

"Coach Buddy Pough is more than just a legend on our campus and the world of college sports," S.C. State President Alexander Conyers said in a statement released by the university. "He is a living example to our students of what it means to be a loyal alumnus.

Past members of the Bulldogs have also gone on to play in the National Football League including Shaquille Darius Leonard and Javon Hargrave, who the university said are among the highest-paid players currently playing in their positions.

Before his time at S.C. State, Pough coached under Lou Holtz at the University of South Carolina, which led to back-to-back appearances at the Outback Bowl in 2000 and 2001.

Even before that, Pough made a mark in high school sports as the coach of a Fairfield Central High School team that earned a 15-0 record in 1996. He also coached at Keenan High in Columbia.

"I've had a great ride here at S.C. State, and I will continue to care about each one of you the rest of my days. Now, let's go out and have a good season," Pough said.