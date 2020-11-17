Clemson Assistant Coaches Elliott, Venables react to Muschamp firing

The two coaches addressed Muschamp's firing on Monday.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Athletes and coaches across the country have reacted to the firing of Will Muschamp.

Muschamp was fired as Gamecock Head Football Coach Sunday night after the Gamecocks started the 2020 season with a 2-5 record.

Since Sunday, players and coaches who knew Muschamp have thanked Muschamp for his time at Carolina and I have called him a fantastic mentor and friend.

Clemson Offensive Coordinator Tony Elliott is no stranger to coaching changes.

Back in 2010, while he was a Receivers Coach at Furman, Elliott along with the entire coaching staff were let go at the end of their season.

"It's a coaching fraternity, you don't want to see anyone go through that," Elliott says. "You think about the players, those players went their to play for him so my heart goes out to the coaches and players."

Clemson Defensive Coordinator Brent Venables says while this is something that is bound to happen in the coaching profession, it is still something that stings for the players and coaches involved.

"You feel terrible for anybody whether it's your rival or not, my heart goes out to them." Venables said Monday.

Both Elliott and Venables were asked if they had any interest in the position.