Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers named to Biletnikoff watch list

The 5'10 receiver was announced as a finalist for the list on Tuesday.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson's Amari Rodgers is now in the running for a prestigious award in College football.

Rodgers was named to the 2020 Fred Biletnikoff watch list on Monday by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club (TQC) Foundation, INC, who are the creator and sponsor of the award.

The award is given to college football's most outstanding FBS receiver.

Rodgers, a 5'10 senior from Knoxville, Tennessee, ranks in the top five in the ACC in every major receiving category. His 33 receptions ranks fourth in the conference and his five touchdowns ranks 1st in the conference.

He also ranks ninth in the entire country with 520 receiving yards.