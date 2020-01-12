Clemson's Darien Rencher wins Disney Spirit Award

The award is presented annually to college football’s most inspirational player, coach, team or figure.

CLEMSON, S.C. — On Tuesday, Clemson Running Back Darien Rencher was chosen the 2020 recipient of the Disney Spirit Award.

Rencher, a graduate of T.L Hanna High School, overcame knee injuries before joining Clemson's football team as a walk-on. He would eventually earn a scholarship at Clemson.

During his time at Death Valley, Rencher has been a strong advocate for community service in the Upstate area. During the offseason, he helped organize peaceful demonstrations for social justice and he helped rally players in support of playing college football during the pandemic.

"I feel like God was giving me a big old hug, the award is awesome," Rencher says. "I think it's a culmination of so many moments."

He's the first Clemson player to win the award since its inception in 1996. Additionally, he's the first ACC player to win it since former University of Pittsburgh RB and current Pittsburgh Steeler James Conner won it in 2016.

What a moment!



The entire Clemson Football family would like to congratulate @D_Rench_ on being awarded the 2020 Disney Spirit Award—given to college football's most inspirational figure.



📰 https://t.co/PzhE6h6pMO pic.twitter.com/vYJ7FZUARn — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 1, 2020

“Darien is a true inspiration to his team and community,” said Disney Sports Vice President Faron Kelley. “On and off the field, he has been a voice for change and unity, and we couldn’t be more proud to recognize him as the 2020 recipient of the Disney Spirit Award.”

Rencher will be presented with the coveted Disney Spirit Award by Kelley at The Home Depot College Football Awards on January 7th, 2021.