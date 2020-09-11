Clemson's Uiagalelei wins ACC award for second straight week

The true freshman threw for 439 yards and two touchdowns in Clemson's 47-40 double overtime loss to Notre Dame Saturday.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Even in defeat, the future looks bright in Death Valley.

For the second straight week, true Freshman Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was named the ACC Rookie of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

In Clemson's 47-40 double overtime loss to Notre Dame Saturday, Uiagalelei completed 29 of his 44 passes, throwing for 439 yards and two touchdowns.

His 439 yards passing were the third-most in a game in Clemson history and broke the freshman record of 435 yards, which was set by Deshaun Watson in 2014.

The 439 yards passing were also the most a Quarterback has ever thrown for against the Fighting Irish, breaking Carson Palmer's record of 425 yards set in 2002.

Uiagalelei now joins Clemson greats Kyle Parker, Sammy Watkins, Deshaun Watson, Wayne Gallman, Travis Etienne, and Trevor Lawrence as the only Clemson players to win multiple ACC Rookie of the Week honors under Dabo Swinney.