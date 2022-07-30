Coastal QB is a candidate for the Walter Camp Player of the Year award

Grayson McCall continues to be a major contender for national awards as he returns to the watch list for the Walter Camp Player of the Year award.

CONWAY, S.C. — Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall continues to receive national attention this preseason as he has been named to the 2022 Walter Camp Player of the Year preseason watch list, the Walter Camp Football Foundation announced on Friday, July 29.

It marks the second consecutive season McCall has made this July watch list.



McCall was recently named the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and earned preseason All-Sun Belt first-team honors for the second consecutive season. He has been named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year for the past two seasons.



The junior has already been named to both the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award and Maxwell Award preseason watch lists this season.

The 2021 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy Winner, an award given out to the best player in the state of South Carolina, McCall ranked in the top 25 in all of NCAA Division I FBS in 2021 in several offensive categories including - passing efficiency (207.6), yards per pass attempt (11.92), completion percentage (73.0), passing yards per completion (16.32), points responsible for per game (17.6), passing touchdowns (27), passing yards per game (261.2), total offense per game (287.5), and points responsible for (194).



Having gone 20-2 over the last two years as Coastal's starting quarterback, McCall is also a two-time All-Sun Belt first-team selection and a two-time semifinalist for both the Maxwell Award and the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award (2020 and 2021). He was also a top-10 finalist for the 2021 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award last season after being named a finalist for the Manning Award in 2020.