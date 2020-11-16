Connor Shaw takes on new role on Gamecocks staff

The former Gamecock will serve as an Interim Quarterbacks coach for the remainder of the season.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A familiar face has been added to South Carolina's football staff.

With former Quarterbacks Coach and Offensive Coordinator Mike Bobo taking over as interim Head Coach, the team announced Monday that it has added former Gamecock Connor Shaw to its coaching staff.

Shaw, who is the winningest Quarterback in program history, will serve as Interim Quarterbacks Assistant Coach for the remainder of the season.

In January, Shaw replaced Marcus Lattimore as Director of Football Student-athlete Development.

During his time as a player, Shaw led the Gamecocks to their most successful period of seasons, winning 11 games in 2011, 2012, and 2013.