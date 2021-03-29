Beloved assistant coach at Dreher High dies of COVID-related complications

Dreher Assistant Coach Damien Jackson passed away Monday morning.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A beloved assistant coach at Dreher High school has passed away.

The school announced Monday that Damien Jackson, who served as an Assistant Coach on the football team, passed away Monday morning. Dreher High Principal Kevin Hasinger said in a note to students and parents that Jackson had been fighting COVID-related medical complications in the hospital.

The school said in a statement on social media that " Coach "Jack" was beloved at Dreher and will be greatly missed. Words can express our heartbreak. Please pray for his family during this difficult time. "

Jackson was the football team's offensive coordinator and also coached the gir's track and field team. He taught junior/senior level mathematics classes.