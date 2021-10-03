Elloree Trails racing event canceled again due to COVID-19

The annual horse racing event was scheduled for March 20th.

ELLOREE, S.C. — The Town of Elloree's largest event, the Elloree Trails, has been canceled for the second time due to the spread of COVID-19.

"It's just a one-day event for Elloree," said Elloree Training Center owner Franklin 'Gloree' Smith. "It's like the biggest day of the year!"

The 58th annual horse racing event was scheduled for March 20, 2021 but has been canceled. The event was canceled in 2020 due to the virus.

The Elloree Training Center owner says the decision to cancel the event is largely due to the event drawing in large crowds.

"We didn't want people out in the open and not social distancing with people they haven't seen in a while," said Smith. "It just played into the hands of the virus."

Businesses in the area say it's an event everyone looks forward to. Cleveland Street Cafe normally shuts down operations to cater to the Elloree Trails. The kitchen manager, James Irick, says it's disappointing not having the extra business in town.

"Most of the people in the area would be at the races," said Irick. "You would lose business over here. It was something we can benefit from by just catering orders."