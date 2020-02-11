Etienne continues to make history at Clemson

The senior Running Back became the ACC's all-time leading rusher in the Tigers' 34-28 victory against Boston College Saturday.

CLEMSON, S.C. — It has been a historic career in purple and orange for Travis Etienne.

The senior from Jennings, Louisiana became the ACC's all-time leading rusher in the Clemson's 34-28 victory over Boston College on Saturday, surpassing legendary North Carolina State Running Back Ted Brown.

Etienne broke the record on a 16 yard run during the 3rd quarter. At the time, he and the Tigers were trailing against the Eagles.

"It was an amazing moment," Etienne says. "I didn't want to lose focus on the game because we were still down and we knew that we couldn't get this record with an L."

Just a few plays later, Etienne gave the Tigers the lead in the 4th quarter with a 17 yard touchdown run, completing Clemson's 18 point comeback.

In the game, Etienne only rushed for 84 yards but he also tallied 7 catches for 140 yards and scored two touchdowns.

The run that made Travis Etienne the ACC ALL-TIME leading rusher!



He became just the 12th player in FBS history to reach 4,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in a career.

"This defines who the team is and who we are, it's just great how it ended." Etienne said.

WATCH - #Clemson RB Travis Etienne (@swaggy_t1 ) on becoming the ACC all time leading rusher:



