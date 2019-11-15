COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Fireflies are selling tickets ahead of their 2020 season -- but only until 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15.

Tickets for all of the 2020 Fireflies home games that feature a post-game fireworks display are on sale for 36 hours only.

This flash sale includes 20 prime games – including Opening Night, the Fourth of July and Grateful Dead Night. The sale ends at 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15. The sale is online only and select seating options are available.

This is the first time that 2020 Fireflies individual game tickets will be available for purchase.

This is the first time that 2020 Fireflies individual game tickets will be available for purchase.

