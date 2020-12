Senior football players from North Central, Lugoff-Elgin, and Camden had a chance to showcase their skills Saturday.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — For the first time, the Kershaw County School District held a Senior showcase football game Saturday at Zemp Stadium.

The game featured seniors from North Central High School, Camden High School, and Lugoff-Elgin High School.

The rosters were divided up evenly and the two teams competed using the names “Generals and “Colonials.”