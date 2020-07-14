The Midlands native was picked in the 7th round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the New York Giants

COLUMBIA, S.C. — TJ Brunson is no stranger to adjusting.

In 2016, the former Richland Northeast High School standout verbally committed to attend the University of Louisville but after a meeting with Coach Will Muschamp, he changed his plans and decided to attend the University of South Carolina.

"It shows how serious he takes his job and you know he wants to win and that definitely made a mark for me in how serious he thought of me and my athletic abilities," Brunson said back in 2016.

During his four seasons at Carolina, he played multiple positions on defense, starting 38 games and tallying 283 tackles.

Brunson's hard-work was rewarded when he was selected by the New York Giants in the 7th round of the NFL Draft.

"All of my hard work paid off and I was just excited to get up there and have the opportunity." Brunson said.

And although getting drafted was a lifelong dream achieved, Brunson says the Coronavirus outbreak has forced him to adjust yet again.

"This summer has been interesting just because of everything but the biggest thing that I've focused on is doing what I can do to make myself better." Brunson said.

Through the adjustment, Brunson was still able to get familiar with his new team.

"The virtual program was awesome we found out what they will expect of us as players and I feel like I have a good feeling like I've already been up there." Brunson said.

With training camps still a go for the end of July, Brunson feels he will once again adjust accordingly to his new surroundings.