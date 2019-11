COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week fourteen of high school football is in the books, and we've got scores and highlights from playoff games across the Midlands.

Barnwell 42 Oceanside Collegiate 31 F

Chapman 63 Camden 27 F

Dillon 35 May River 28 F

Dorman 30 Gaffney 6 F

Dutch Fork 45 Carolina Forest 20 F

Green Sea-Floyds 29 Lake View 18 F

Myrtle Beach 28 Hartsville 28 F

Ridge Spring Monetta 26 Wagener Salley 22 F

Saluda 32 Abbeville 28 F

Wren 34 Ridge View 19 F