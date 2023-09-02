Gamecock fans still supporting their team from hundreds of miles away

With the first of the season being so close, many Gamecock fans traveled to Charlotte to watch in person, however, some stayed home and watched local businesses.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A hundred-mile distance didn't stop some fans from supporting the Gamecocks at home this weekend, utilizing local bars and restaurants to catch the game.

Dustin Corley and Josh Prioleau said they decided not to take the trip up to Charlotte for the game and chose instead to cheer them on from home.

"It was too far; I didn't feel like it. Plus, I can just watch it here." Prioleau said. "Gas is mad expensive; I may find some friends and watch it somewhere else," Corley said.

It was a quiet Saturday in South Carolina outside Williams Brice Stadium. The tailgate lots were empty except for a few cars inside Gamecock Park. Work crews were putting the final touches on the tailgate spaces, mowing the grass, and touching up the edges.

Right across the street from the stadium is TLC Sports Bar and Grill. Assistant manager Bam Maroney said the bar is typically packed on a home game day.

"Just because we're so close to the stadium, everybody tailgates here anyway; it's just convenient. It's like a giant family; we party just as hard as anybody else," he said.

He said that with the season's first game being away, their plan is to fight the slow business day by renting out the bar to a local fraternity to bring in customers.

"Since it's in Charlotte, we've got a rental for the kids that aren't going down to Charlotte. Just because the party is not going on at the stadium, it's still going on a TLC," he said.

Adeline Nichols and her friend Kiara said they also plan to spend time in local bars.

"Later tonight, we talked about going to Village Idiot and watching the game for the first half. Then going back to my place and watching it, just hanging out for the night," she said.

It was a similar plan for Oscar Sandvaag and Justin Huck, freshmen at USC who chose to spend gameday in Columbia.

"We're going to go golfing first and then probably come over here to Russell and watch the game in the theater," Huck said.

They said Saturdays in South Carolina have a reputation when it comes to gamedays and has them excited for next weekend.

"Super excited, I already got my ticket ready, been getting my points at the games so I can get the lower levels," Huck said.