Gamecock nation reacts to the firing of Will Muschamp

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Sunday was a busy night for Gamecock fans, players and staff.
After it was announced that Will Muschamp was fired as Gamecocks Head Coach, many Gamecock players, past and present, took to social media to share their thoughts on Muschamp.
Former Gamecock and current Atlanta Falcon Tight End Hayden Hurst thanked Muschamp for changing the course of his life.
Former Gamecock Kicker Elliott Fry said Muschamp was a tremendous man and mentor.
The support for Muschamp continued outside of the Gamecock Football program.
South Carolina Head Women's Basketball Coach Dawn Staley said in a tweet that Muschamp was the total package on and off the field.
Former Gamecock Tight End Jacob August, who played under Muschamp for several seasons, said Muschamp had a major impact on his life.
"He really helped us develop as people," August said. "It was really tough to hear that news he wasn't going in there to lose games."
August is currently an assistant coach at Gray Collegiate Academy.
He says one of the reasons he decided to become a coach was because of his relationship with Muschamp.