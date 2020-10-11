SC Gamecocks reopen competition for Quarterback

Gamecock Head Football Coach Will Muschamp said Tuesday that the decision on a starter for Saturday’s game at Ole Miss could come as late pregame warmups.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Several days after getting blown out 48-3 at home against Texas A&M, the Gamecocks are reopening their competition at Quarterback.

During his media availability Tuesday, South Carolina Head Football Coach Will Muschamp said that both Ryan Hilinski and Collin Hill have taken equal reps at Quarterback for the Gamecocks.

“It’s been a very competitive room and I think both guys want South Carolina to be successful and win,” Muschamp said. “Both guys are talented and we can win with both.”

Collin Hill, a Redshirt senior and Colorado State graduate transfer, has started each of the Gamecocks’ six games this season but has struggled in the Gamecocks last two contests.

Against Texas A&M Saturday, Hill only threw for 66 yards and completed 8 of his 21 passes. He was pulled in the fourth quarter in favor of backup Quarterback Ryan Hilinski.

In response to questions about his starting position, Hill said he’s just focused on blocking out the outside noise.

“You just have to get back to work and control what you can control.” Hill said.

Hilinski, who went 4-6 in relief of Hill Saturday, started all of the Gamecocks games last season after Jake Bentley suffered a season ending leg injury in Week one.

In his freshman season at Carolina, Hilinski threw 11 touchdowns and five interceptions and was named SEC Freshman of the week in his first career start, a 72-10 victory over Charleston Southern.

Despite a possible change, Hilinski says the vibe in the QB room has remained positive.

“There is no awkwardness in our room,” Hilinski said. “We just want to win ball games and whether that’s me or Collin, I’m just excited to go out this Saturday and have an opportunity to win a ballgame.

. @GamecockFB QB Ryan Hilinski (@ryan_hilinski ) on the biggest difference for him this year:



"As a backup, I go against future 1st round picks, when I was in the game Saturday, everything went slow. I'm excited to go out this Sat. and try to win a ball game." @WLTX #Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/UrctoEdXOg — Chandler Mack (@chandlerdmack) November 10, 2020

Muschamp said Tuesday that true freshman and 2020 South Carolina Mr. Football Luke Doty will also have a chance to play on Saturday against the Rebels.

“We have a package for Luke. Maybe for the last month, Luke has been getting the most reps at QB in his package,” Muschamp said. “Ryan and Collin have been getting the reps in our mainstay offense.”

No time table has been set on when the Gamecocks will name their starter for Saturday’s game at Ole Miss.

“It could be up to pregame warmup to see who’s spinning it best at pregame.” Muschamp said.