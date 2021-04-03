Sumter High's girls basketball championship game postponed due to COVID-19

The championship was set for March 5 at noon between Clover High School and Sumter High School.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina High School League announced that the AAAAA Girls' State Basketball Championship has been postponed because of the coronavirus.

"We are working with both Clover High and Sumter High administration to confirm an appropriate venue to complete this year's Basketball State Championships. We appreciate everyone's patience and understanding to do what is best for both the student-athletes as well as their dedicated fan base," states SC High School League Commissioner Jerome Singleton in a statement.

According to the release, the championship, set to be held at the USC Aiken Convocation Center, will be rescheduled once both teams confirm they are able to play.

The make-up date will be scheduled no later than Saturday, March 20, according to SCHL. Previously purchased tickets will be honored.



