Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The quarterback at one Columbia high school suffered a heart attack earlier this week, and is set to undergo surgery Friday.

Josh Boyd is a football player and varsity basketball player at Richland Northeast High School in Columbia.

According to a tweet by the school's football program, Boyd spent Wednesday night at Palmetto Health Richland after suffering a heart attack. He was transported to MUSC in Charleston the next day, where he is said to undergo heart surgery Friday.

As you may know, our QB Josh Boyd had a heart attack yesterday morning and spent last night at Palmetto Richland. Happy to report that he has made it to MUSC in Charleston and will have surgery tomorrow. He has been awake and talking. Please continue to keep him in your prayers. — Northeast Football (@RNE_Football) October 11, 2018

Two photography editors from the high school have set up a GoFundMe page for the football player. They hope to raise enough money to help his family pay for the medical bills, because he "has a long road ahead of him."

In about 20 hours, the page has raised about $1,979 of its $5,000 goal.

© 2018 WLTX