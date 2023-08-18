Irmo Little League advances in Junior League World Series with plenty of support from home

Hundreds of miles away, the Irmo Little League team is getting support and love from their friends and family.

IRMO, S.C. — Although the Irmo Little League team is over 700 miles from their home turf at Friarsgate Park, they're still receiving love and support from friends and family at home, and they're still playing their hearts out as they advanced to the U.S. Championship in the Junior League World Series on Friday.

Sam Todd has had an all-time proud dad week. His son, Charlie is one of the players on Irmo Little League's baseball team that's been taking down opponents in the Junior League World Series. On Friday, the team played in round three of the tournament.

"They've won several regions, several state tournaments and they just barely missed the world series last year, and they made it this year," Todd recalls. He says it's been a long road throughout the year to get to this point,

"It's something they commit to. The families are very close, and the practices are something that's important to the coaches and the players, and the parents to commit, too, so that you have a chance to play where they're playing now, in the world series." Todd said.

The commitment is something Justin Baxter has seen firsthand as president of the Irmo Little League. He says the team is having a great time in Michigan and have had the unique opportunity to meet baseball players from around the world.

"It's actually kinda cool because the team that they've bonded the most with is Puerto Rico, and none of them spoke English, so there were a lot of apps on the phones, the language apps." Baxter said.

Baxter hosted a watch party with the parents of the players and members of the Irmo baseball community to support the team from hundreds of miles away.

"I tell people Irmo little league is 80% family and about 20% baseball," Baxter said. "It is community and family."

Todd agrees, saying the team is still feeling support from so far away

"They come together for the benefit of youth sports and it's something that's special in this Midlands area," Todd said. "It's fun to see, but it takes a lot of work and a lot of passion and you see that."