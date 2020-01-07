Blake Johnson, a second grader at Satchel Ford Elementary, won the US Kids Golf Tournament.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Satchel Ford Elementary now has a National Champion golfer.

Blake Johnson, a second grader at Satchel Ford Elementary, won the US Kids Golf Tournament in Augusta, Georgia.

Blake shot a 46 in his age group, winning the tournament by three strokes.

"I just feel really happy for winning and that a lot of my hard-work paid off.” Blake said.

Blake’s victory took place on Father’s Day.

Eric Johnson, Blake's father and his 'caddy' during the tournament, says it was a Father’s Day gift he will always remember.

“He’s done great in every tournament he’s played so it was nice to finally see him come out on top and to do it on father’s day was fantastic for me.” Johnson said.