COLUMBIA, S.C. — After weeks of anticipation, the decision to continue high school spring sports has finally been announced.

On Wednesday, the South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) cancelled spring sports for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With their seasons cut short, many senior athletes in the Midlands say they are sad that this is how their senior season will end.

"It's real disappointing to have your season strip away from you like that," says Travis Elliot, a senior baseball player at Gilbert High School. "I thought we had a good team this year so it's really disappointing."

Libby Winchip, a senior girls lacrosse player at Spring Valley High School, says this is something she will always remember.

"We're always going to remember this, we're going to always be that class that went through the coronavirus," says Winchip. "Even though I didn't get my senior year, this is something that I will always remember."

William King, a senior lacrosse player at AC Flora High School, encourages other senior athletes to keep their heads high during this time.

"Just keep your head up, it's for the greater good and if you can persevere through this you can persevere through anything." King said.

In addition to no spring sports, spring football practices and tryouts in competitive cheerleading have also been cancelled.

