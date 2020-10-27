SCHSL announces winter sports to start practice on time, no venue decision yet

The SCHSL announced Tuesday that state tittle games in High School football will not be held at Williams Brice Stadium this year.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Tuesday, the South Carolina High School league (SCHSL) announced plans for Winter Sports and an update on state football and cheerleading championships.

In a conference call Tuesday morning, the league announced that state tittle games in High School football will not be held at Williams Brice Stadium this year. The stadium has been the home of state title games in the state for the past several seasons.

The state championships for Class 3A, 4A and 5A are usually held at Williams Brice Stadium and Benedict College's Charles W. Johnson stadium hosts Class 1A and 2A.

The league said Tuesday that Charles W. Johnson stadium is still an option for hosting championships.

Football championships are currently scheduled for December 4th and 5th.

In addition, League commissioner Jerome Singleton said no venue has been set for cheerleading state championships.

Cheerleading state finals are usually held at Colonial Life arena.

Winter sports in South Carolina are scheduled to begin practice next week, after the league’s winter sports proposal was passed 14-0 by the executive committee.