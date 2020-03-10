North Central High School plays first home game after tornado destroys school

There is a different feeling hearing the fans cheer for the North Central High School Knights this year.

KERSHAW, S.C. — North Central High School has been through a lot this year. A tornado destroyed the school, and as the students were adjusting to a new site, the pandemic hit. For the first time in months, the students and Kershaw County have something to cheer about; high school football is back.

There is a different feeling hearing the fans cheer for the North Central High School Knights this year. People at the stadium will tell you the students have experienced some challenges.

"A tornado appeared on over my right shoulder," said Kershaw County Chairman, Julian Burns. "If I had been standing here when it went through, it would've gone right over my head, and it launched through the gymnasium and took out every air conditioner. It also wiped out all of the buses, as well as the classrooms."

"We were getting back to normal, then Mid-March happened with the coronavirus pandemic putting us out of school," said North Central High School's Principal, David Branham. "We've had a double whammy this year."

The stadium, or as North Central calls it, "The Castle" has been rebuilt. North Central's principal told News 19 reporter, Devin Johnson, he and his staff worked hard this week to prepare the students for the most anticipated game of high school football."

"Whether it's a student in the stands, the band playing, cheerleaders, or the players, I want them to soak it up and enjoy this moment that we get to come back as a community again," explained Branham.

While the Knights look to hit the gridiron with a win to kick off the season, county leaders believe the students have become better leaders in their community.