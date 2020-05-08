SC High School League makes changes to fall sports plan

The new plan will move the start of football practices to September 8, which is three weeks later than what was previously planned.

SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — The South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) has passed a proposal to move the start of football practice to September 8.

The late start date, approved by SCHSL's executive committee, is three weeks later than their previous plan.

Teams will have a seven-game regular season that will start on September 25 and will conclude in December.

For football, volleyball and tennis, only the top two teams in the region will make the playoffs. Typically, the top three or four teams would make the playoffs in a normal season.

Teams will be allowed two scrimmages and football teams that do not make the playoffs will be allowed to schedule one additional game to their season as long as the game is played before November 20.

Stadiums will be allowed to have a maximum of 250 people in the stands with social distance measures in place. Fans will also be required to wear a mask or a face covering.

According to the league, these changes adhere with Governor Henry McMaster's guidelines.

Other start dates for Fall Sports under new plan:

Swimming - Start date: August 17. Championships: October 10-12

Girls Golf - Start date: August 17 Championship: October 26-27

Cross Country - Start date: August 24. Championships: October 30-31

Volleyball - Start date: August 24. Championships: November 4-7

Girls Tennis – Start date: August 17 Championships: October 31

Competitive cheer -Start date: September 8. Championships: December 15-19

South Carolina high school teams are currently in Phase 1.5 of summer workouts. Teams can be in groups of 15 players and a coach and the shared use of a ball.