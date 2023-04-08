Richland One increases admission fees for sporting events

Regular football season starts with Week Zero on August 18th.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — We're just a couple of weeks away from the start of the high school football season.

In Richland School District One, it'll cost a little more for you to see your favorite teams play this year.

This week, Richland One announced that, for the first time in 20 years, they're raising the cost to attend some of their sporting events.

“For football, it’s going to be about $8. You’ll see some places are up as much as $10, said Robert Matz, director of sports for Richland School District One.

Matz says some of that additional money will got to equipment and account for inflation. Safety is another large factor in the increase.

“Security costs went from, for Columbia, $20 an hour to $4 an hour, Matz said. "Richland County went from $25 to $48 an hour per officer.”

The difference between this year and last year for most sports is $2, a cost Sharleen Obal doesn’t mind paying.

“We need to be protected. We need to protect our students, we need to protect our schools and our property," Obal said. "It is worth it. We can spend our money on many things, but if you want you children to be safe then why not spend that extra $5 or $10?"

Matz said the increase in prices even impacts discounted tickets for season ticket holders.

“They’ll increase a little, but it won’t be as high. I have to sit down with the schools next week," Matz said. "Middle schools will have a set amount, everybody will charge you the same. High schools will differ.”

