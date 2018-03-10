Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Football season typically comes with fall weather, but it seems South Carolina hasn't gotten the memo.

Temperatures are expected to creep into the 90s during USC's game against Missouri at Williams-Brice Stadium this Saturday. To combat heat issues for the noon game, USC Athletics is activating its heat management plan, yet again.

That plan includes additional misting fans, water bottle refilling stations and cooling locations. But there is no need to buy water at the game; each fan can bring one unopened bottle of water to use at those refill stations.

Skies are expected to be sunny, and the chance of any rain is slim to none, so don't forget to dress for the weather, and most importantly, HYDRATE!

EMS and game operations staff will also be on high alert to help anyone affected by the heat, while doctors and nurses can be found at first-aid stations. If you're outside of the stadium, and still experiencing some issues, an EMS bus will be outside the Floyd Building on George Rogers Boulevard.

See someone in need of assistance? Get them to a nearby usher or text "USC," the issue and location to 69050.

