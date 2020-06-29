Due to the recent rise in Coronavirus cases in the state, districts throughout the Midlands are postponing all summer workout programs.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Due to the recent rise in COVID-1919 cases in the state, districts throughout the Midlands are postponing summer workout programs.

Richland Two, Lexington-Richland District Five and Richland One have postponed their summer workout programs for all fall sports.

In a statement given to WLTX, the district said "The decision was made in light of the increasing number of cases of COVID-19 and that a new startup date has yet to be determined."

Lexington-Richland District Five started their summer workout program in early June.

Alvin Pressley, who serves as the District's Director of Secondary Education, says that although the District had one athlete test positive for the virus, the decision was based on the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

"Our plan really puts the safety of the students first by monitoring and following all social distancing and following all the guidelines set forth by the South Carolina High School League."

Robin Bacon, who is the Head Football Coach at Spring Valley High School, is hopeful things will return to normal soon.