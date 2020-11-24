Sindarius Thornwell re-signs with New Orleans Pelicans

The former Gamecock is returning to the Pelicans for the 2020-21 season.

NEW ORLEANS — "Sin City" is staying in New Orleans, LA.

Former Gamecock Sindarius Thornwell is re-signing with the New Orleans Pelicans for the 2020-21 season.

Thornwell was originally drafted in the 2nd Round by the Milwaukee Bucks before being traded to the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2017 NBA Draft. He was coming off of a stellar senior season at Carolina that saw him lead the Gamecocks to an improbable Final Four run during the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

After being waived by the Clippers in 2019, Thornwell would spend time with the Cleveland Cavaliers before landing with the Pelicans when the team entered the NBA Bubble in July.

In two games with New Orleans last season, he averaged 8 points per game and 2 assists per game.