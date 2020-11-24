Sindarius Thornwell re-signs with New Orleans Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS — "Sin City" is staying in New Orleans, LA.
Former Gamecock Sindarius Thornwell is re-signing with the New Orleans Pelicans for the 2020-21 season.
Thornwell was originally drafted in the 2nd Round by the Milwaukee Bucks before being traded to the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2017 NBA Draft. He was coming off of a stellar senior season at Carolina that saw him lead the Gamecocks to an improbable Final Four run during the 2017 NCAA Tournament.
After being waived by the Clippers in 2019, Thornwell would spend time with the Cleveland Cavaliers before landing with the Pelicans when the team entered the NBA Bubble in July.
In two games with New Orleans last season, he averaged 8 points per game and 2 assists per game.
By staying in New Orleans, he will remain teammates with 2019 Number One Pick and fellow South Carolina native Zion Williamson.